Galen Reagan Rhoades

Galen “Peeps” Reagan Rhoades passed away early on Sept. 21, 2019 to be with her Lord and loved ones. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Cheney, Wash. followed by a graveside service at Spangle cemetery.
She was born June 13, 1942 in Seattle to Bob and Nedra (Galbreath) Reagan and grew up north of Cut Bank on the family ranch. Galen attended school in Cut Bank and later Kinman Business School in Spokane. She was a baptized member of the LDS church and an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe.
Peeps met Donald Rhoades in Spokane and they were married shortly thereafter on Dec. 30, 1960. They enjoyed a happy marriage of nearly 59 years, including the birth of four children. Galen and Don lived between Montana and Washington, eventually settling in the community of Spangle near Spokane. She raised her kids and worked many years preparing taxes, which she richly enjoyed. She was involved in community events and the Cheney American Legion Auxiliary (past officer), proud of her veteran father, husband, sons, and grandson.
Galen was named after her uncle and later nicknamed “Peeps,” which all family and friends knew her as. She was a beautiful woman, abundant with her love and generosity. Peeps was a talented cook, applauded for her many signature dishes. She was a master of details, always remembering others favorite dishes and leaving them feeling special and remembered. She loved competition card games, playing “Blew It!” with family, and following horse racing and football. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the strong, loving, and stubborn matriarch of the family, and is missed terribly already.
She leaves behind a loving legacy, husband Donald Rhoades; children Shawn Slater, Ricky Rhoades (Margie), Michael Rhoades, and Tammy Hinson (Joseph); grandchildren Jessica (Hinson) Spracklen (John), Joseph Hinson (Chrisann), Megan Rhoades, Tyler Rhoades, Walter Slater, Rosalyn Slater, Olivia Slater, and Vivien Rhoades; great-grandchildren Johnny Spracklen, Joseph Hinson, and Emilia Hinson; siblings Rick Reagan and Rosemary Reagan; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
