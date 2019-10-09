John Roland Harper passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. at The Den in Cut Bank.
John was born on Nov. 29, 1955 in Missoula, to Roland and Verna Jean Harper.
John spent his lifetime working the oil fields of America, ranging from the north slope of Alaska to the southern shores of Texas, eventually settling in Cut Bank, as the owner/operator of Roland Oil & Gas.
Outside of his chosen profession, John truly enjoyed coaching the many kids that played baseball or wrestled under his guidance. There wasn’t a baby in the world that he could resist, and he absolutely adored children. In his later years, you would find John talking with his buddies about his nine grandchildren, which were the light of his life. John enjoyed the outdoors, and especially loved the East Glacier, Badger-Two Medicine, and Chief Mountain areas of his youth.
John was preceded in death by his father, Roland “Red” Harper; mother, Verna Jean (Kluth) Coleman; stepfather, Curtis Coleman; and sister, Judy (Harper) Schultz.
He is survived by his three children, Curtis (Brianna) Harper, Chris (Danielle) Harper and Courtney (Don) Harper; sister, Mary Jane (Harper) Chambers; niece, Michelle “Boo” Harper; and nephew, Craig Chambers; step brother Clay Coleman; cousin, Suzanne (James) Blanchard; his beautiful grandchildren, Cameron, Kyle, Sierra, Johnathan, Clara, Bentley, Brayden, Malia and Collin; his life-long friends, Bailey Peterson and Shane Hegle; and of course, his special girls, Jennifer Illingsworth and Molly Tibbitts.
John could be a hard man but had the tenderest heart. His family and friends meant the world to him. Above all, John was a strong believer in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and knew that in the end, he would be with those he loved that passed before him in the most beautiful place that one could ever imagine. He will be missed and never forgotten.
