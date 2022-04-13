Rodney “Rod” Eugene Carlbom, 83, took his final journey through heaven’s doors on April 2, 2022.
Services were held Saturday, April 9, at Conrad Baptist Church, Conrad, Mont.
Rod was born in Conrad, Mont. to Lloyd and Edna Carlbom. He had an older brother, Don, younger brother, Lee, and sister, Janis. Rod graduated from Conrad High School and took over the family farm. He was called to service duty three times but when he showed up at the bus, there was no ticket for him and was told to go home and wait. He was still waiting when he passed away.
Rod met his wife, Nancy, when they were taking music lessons from his aunt, Irene. They dated for 3 ½ years and married on June 26, 1960.
Rod loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting being his favorite sports. He really didn’t care if he brought home anything and often put two candy bars in his pocket and headed for the hills or streams for the day. Rod could hardly wait for summer and field work. In the spring, you could see him diverting snow melt, making little dams and small streams. He planted gardens and when he stopped farming, he started to grow tomatoes in the house.
Rod was always ready with a helping hand and served on several community boards; school boards, Sollid for six years being chairman for two, Brady Board for two years with the honor of handing his twin daughters their 8th grade diplomas. He served on two Multiple Sclerosis boards, NMSS and MSAA, serving as president of MSAA. Rod received an award from MSAA for his work in getting businesses to provide handicap accessibility in buildings and parking spaces. He claimed, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease.”
Rod was a Brady Volunteer Fireman, a Civic Club member, and a 4-H leader. His hobbies included fly tying, photography, playing bingo, dominoes, and cards. He often played games at the nursing home and assisted living facilities in Shelby and Conrad. He continued to do so until COVID.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Nancy; twin daughters, Joy (Vern) Wittmier of Conrad and Jody (Gary) Nelson of Condon, Mont.; daughters, Julie (Larry) Voellier of Portland, Ore., and Jamie Carlbom of Alaska and California; sons, John Carlbom of Hot Springs and Joel Carlbom of Las Vegas; sister, Janis (Gregg) Hood of Oklahoma; 19 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don and Lee; son, Robert James; nephew, Jeffery Coles; and great grandson, Jonathan Nelson.
Condolences can be made to www.asperfh.com.
