Maureen Spooner passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023, surrounded by family. She was a beautiful soul who lived her faith, loved her family and used her gifts for others.
Maureen’s Irish Eyes were smiling for 94 years. Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 with a Rosary and Prayer Vigil at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo, ND. Visitation continued on Wednesday, April 12, with Mass of Christian Burial at Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo, ND. Burial took place at Holy Cross Cemetery - North, Fargo, ND.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Eventide Senior Living Foundation or the Catholic Daughters chapter at St. Joseph’s Parish. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo, ND. Please visit their website www.hansonrunsvold.com to read full obituary and service information.
