On Sunday, April 3, 2022, the Johannes family suffered a tragic loss with the unexpected passing of Jack Lee Johannes, 53, of Shelby, Mont.
A celebration of life service was held Saturday, April 9, at the Asper/ Whitted Funeral Home in Shelby.
Jack was born in Cut Bank, Mont. in January of 1969, to Jackie Lee Johannes Sr. and Elaine (Stores) Johannes. Jack was born and raised on the Hi-Line of Montana. He spent his childhood and teen years in Chester and while attending Chester High School his passion for all things music was born.
Jack taught himself to play the drums as a young man and those who knew him best will tell you Jack could hear any song, one time and play it on the drums as if he had been playing it for years. He had a natural talent that caught the eye, and ear of anyone that heard him play and while music may have been his first love, it wasn’t his last.
After graduating high school Jack went on to attend the Diesel Mechanics program in Havre before returning to Shelby where he met the love of his life, Josie (Garner) Johannes. They married in October of 2002 and were looking forward to celebrating 20 years together in the not-so-distant future. Jack and Josie have two children, Jaci Johannes (18) and Jaren Johannes (12).
Jack worked as the Manager of the Hi-Line Redi-Mix of Shelby for several years before accepting the position of Shelby City Superintendent in the fall of 2021.
Whether you’re a family member, a friend, or a co-worker Jack was known by those who knew him best as a dedicated family man, who was as loyal, reliable, and hard working as he was witty, intelligent, and kind. Jack was a rock for his family. Working long hours during the weekday and following his children to various sporting events and making memories with his family on the weekends. No matter his responsibility, whether it be to his family, friends or his work, Jack was someone you could count on. Those closest to him struggle to remember a time when Jack ever called in sick over the past 30 years. A true testament that he didn’t take his responsibility’s lightly and gave all that he had to everyone and everything he had committed too.
Jack never liked to be the center of attention, but his moments in it never left people without a chuckle or smile.
Jack will be forever loved and missed, and his sudden departure will be a loss for all who knew him. Jack is survived by his wife, Josie Johannes; his daughter, Jaci Johannes; his son, Jaren Johannes; and his mother, Elaine Johannes of Pennsylvania.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jackie Lee Johannes; his sister, Jerri Johannes; grandparents, “Winny” and Betty Johannes; grandparents, Lorraine and Ward Stores; uncle, Calvin Stores; and aunts, Peggy Johannes and Sherry Silvia.
A memorial account has been established at Bear Paw Credit Union in Shelby, MT with any donations going towards Josie Johannes and her children. Please make checks payable to Josie Johannes and note, Johannes sub memorial account.
Condolences can be made to www.asperfh.com.
