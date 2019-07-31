Robert ‘Bob’ Wenzel

Robert “Bob” Alan Wenzel, 88, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
A celebration of life was held Sunday, July 28 at Asper Funeral Home in Conrad A reception followed. Graveside service was on Monday, July 29 at the Lakeview Cemetery in Valier.
Bob was born Dec. 4, 1930 in Conrad to Frank and Ruth Wenzel. Bob graduated from Valier High School and went on to receive a Vo-Ag degree from Montana State College.
After completing ROTC in college, Bob served as an officer in the Navy and was on the Badoeng Strait, an escort carrier, in the Korean War.
Bob met the love of his life, Donna Thomas, on a blind date while she was teaching in Great Falls. They wed on March 31, 1959 and were married for 45 years.
Bob was a farmer in the Valier area his whole life. His father, Frank Wenzel, homesteaded near Valier and Bob followed in his footsteps farming alongside his brothers, Bud and Francis Wenzel. Bob loved farming and was always up for trying new and innovative methods.
Bob had great pride for the community of Valier and was active in many of its organizations. He was a member of the Valier Area Development Corporation (VADC) for many years and served as president. He enjoyed being involved and worked to make the town a better place to live.
He enjoyed bowling league with friends and golfing with his buddies. Bob and Donna loved a good party! They hosted many card parties, attended social gatherings at their friends and of course enjoyed many Halloween caravans through the neighborhood. Family gatherings were numerous and he especially enjoyed time spent at the cabin in West Glacier.
Bob’s pride and joy were his four daughters and eleven grandchildren. He and Donna had a great life following their many activities and watching them flourish. He provided endless love and support to them and always made sure they had cash in their pockets and gas in their tank.
Bob enjoyed travelling and took many long road trips with his wife, Donna. They enjoyed visiting family all across the country and going south in the winter.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Roberta (Kory) Brooks of Covington, Wash., Ginny (Dusty) Crawford of Heart Butte and Stacey (Mike) O’Neal of Valier and grandchildren, Robert Crawford of Great Falls, Nick Crawford of Valier, Alicia (Shane) Woldstad of Big Fork, Brandon (Rachael) Crawford of Ft. Lewis, Wash., Justin Crawford of Heart Butte, and Jess Crawford of Heart Butte, Demi O’Neal of Great Falls, Rye (Rebecka) O’Neal of Colorado Springs, Colo., Tristan O’Neal of Valier, Colter Brooks of Covington, Wash., and Danielle Brooks of Bozeman.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Wenzel; daughter, Deidre Wenzel; his parents, Frank and Ruth Wenzel; brothers, Williard “Bud” Wenzel and Francis Wenzel; and sister, Edith Kelly.
Memorials can be donated to the Donna and Deidre Scholarship Fund that Bob so proudly started to honor them.
Condolences can be made to Bob’s memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
