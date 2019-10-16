Betty Lou Van De Kop was born August 28, 1930 in Spokane, WA, to George and Edna Rietz. Betty was called home by the Lord on October 11, 2019. She was 89 years old. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Betty grew up in the foothills out of Dupuyer. She had a love of her horses and the outdoors. She met and married Cornelius “Neil” Van De Kop on November 10, 1947 in Kalispell. They made their life in Montana until Neil died in 1984.
Betty moved around for a few years and then returned to Cut Bank. In later years, she lived with LaReesa in Oklahoma until she went to live with Caprice in Illinois.
Survivors include her sister, Georgia Rietz of Marcos, CO; her children, Lynne Dosch of Cut Bank, Connie (Rory) of Bozeman, Paul (Christine) of Missoula, Shannon (John) Kalk of Cottage Grove, WI, Caprice (Mark) Mann of Belleville, IL, Bryce (Brandy) of Lyndan, WA, and LaReesa (Bryan) Moore of Talala, OK; 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lola Pauli; brother, Warren Rietz; husband, Neil; and son, Rory.
Condolences can be made to Betty’s memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
