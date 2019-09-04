Allan John Bullock, 83, passed away in Boulder on Wednesday, Aug.28, 2019. Memorial services will be held at a future date.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1936 in Basin to Delbert Bullock and Jessie (Mullen) Bullock.
John attended a one-room grade school in Basin before attending high school at Jefferson County High School. He met the love of his life, Arla Marie Woods during this time. They married on Feb. 10, 1956 in Butte. They settled down in Basin and soon had two children together.
John worked over the years in mining and road construction while owning and operating the Crystal Mine with his brother Happy. John and Arla moved to Cut Bank after raising their family in Basin. John became the road supervisor for Glacier County for many years where his reputation for helping others became well known.
John and Arla eventually settled back in Butte after retirement. John loved horses, eating pie, traveling the countryside and spending time with family and friends. He had an easy-going personality and he truly loved people.
He is preceded in death by his father Delbert Bullock and mother Jessie (Mullen) Bullock; and brothers Delbert (Happy) Bullock, Chester Bullock.
Left to honor and remember John are daughter Bonnie (David) Ramey and son Daniel Bullock; grandchildren Jason (Angela) Ramey, Kelson (Katie) Ramey, Derek (Bianca) Bullock and Devyn (Doug) Johnson; sister Jessie Faye Kloppenburg and sisters-in-law Helen (Don) O’Neill, Joan (Steve) Pallister and Nancy (Monty) Grover and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
John’s family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Bear Grass Suites Senior Assisted Living for their attentiveness and loving care.
