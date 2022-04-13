Hattie Josephine Victoria Appley, 80, passed peacefully on the morning of Friday March 25, 2022.
Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 14 at 1 p.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Shelby, Mont.
Hattie was born on Nov. 26, 1941, in Bruno, Minn. to Sigurd and Johanna Meir Lunda.
Hattie and her family then moved to Shelby where she was raised. When she graduated high school, she went to work at the Toole County Bank for a few years. Hattie met the love of her life, Bob, through his sister, Beth, and was married Oct. 30, 1965. They started their family in Devon and moved to Shelby shortly after to raise their two boys, Chuck and Shawn. Hattie, while raising her boys, was very active in the community. She was involved in bowling league, was the secretary at the Senior Center, and was in several committees at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. She also played an important role for Appley Repair, possibly the most demanding job of her career.
When her husband was confined to a wheelchair, Hattie stuck by his side through anything. Bob and Hattie were also avid Coyote fans and rarely missed a game. They could often be seen driving around the community in Bob’s car, eating at the Dash, getting coffee at the Prairie Peddler, or running their dog. After Bob’s passing in 2020, she stayed at home with her dog, Missy, for 1 year. She then moved into the Heritage Center, where she got to be with two of her siblings, Myrtle and Harry. She continued to support her favorite teams, the Coyotes and the Zags, and loved to play cards with family and friends.
Hattie was a very sweet lady who made a variety of friends throughout her life. She treated friends like family and was very kindhearted. She had a great love for her children and grandchildren, along with all those who she treated like children and grandchildren. Hattie was creative, nurturing and was not shy to eating some lutefisk!
Hattie is survived by her sons, Charles Appley (AnnaMarie) of Cumberland Ind., and Shawn Appley (LeAnn) of Shelby; siblings, Myrtle Meyer, Dorothy Parpolia, Tony (Bea) Lunda and Eric (Esther) Lunda; sister-in-law Beth (Bud) Welker; grandchildren, Kaylee, Jackson, Kyle and Alex Appley; and special nephew, Tom Welker.
Hattie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; and her brothers, John, Albert and Harry Lunda.
Condolences can be made to www.asperfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.