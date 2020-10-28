Merton Hesla passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, in Great Falls, Mont. Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Asper Funeral Home in Shelby, Mont. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Shelby, followed by graveside military honors at Mountain View Cemetery in Shelby. 