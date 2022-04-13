Harry Schildt Jr. was born on June 2, 1953. He was the youngest of four children. His parents were Harry Sr. and Rita (Billedeaux) Schildt. By the time he was five, his mom’s goats and his dad’s sheep were all broke. The next challenge was a black and white Shetland named Old Peggy. Sometimes he would win and sometimes he would get skinned up. But he kept trying until he won the battle in the end. That’s what he thought anyway, but maybe Old Peggy just finally felt sorry for him!
There is more to Harry’s stories which would take more time and space than we have. His family, which he expressed his love for with deeds and actions, will miss a man that has done all he could for them. Growing up on the family ranch gave him a lot of different skills, as well as making him a hard worker. You learn how to work hard when fencing, haying and feeding cows. He was a carpenter, a champion bareback rider and a bear trapper, to name a few. He was a good provider for his family.
On March 30, 2022, Harry’s life on this earth came to an end. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Fisher and Karri Jo Schildt; his grandchildren, Xavier Schildt, BrookLynn Schildt, River Schildt, Milen Fisher, Velma Fisher, Katie Fisher, Shelby Fisher and Clancy Fisher; and great-granddaughters, Kaizlynn and Haislee; a close and dear friend he called ‘son,’ Joe Cromwell. Joe was a good son, taking care of his dad and helping him in many ways. Harry is also survived by brothers, Bruce (Donna) Schildt and Andy (Julie) Schildt; Aunt Fern Dee Lench, as well as many nephews and nieces and cousins.
Preceding on before him were his parents, Harry and Rita Schildt; and his sister, Fern Narducci.
Lil’ Harry’s wishes were to be buried beside his Dad at Schildt Cemetery. His final resting place will be on the family ranch where he grew up.
There is joy in knowing that as a young boy, Harry heard the gospel and he opened the door of his heart to Jesus, who died on the cross for him. There is rejoicing knowing that Harry has left his earthly home to go on to his heavenly home that Jesus prepared for him. And what a reunion is going on right now!
One last word, if there are any broncs in heaven, God will be getting some new saddle horses!
