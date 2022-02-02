Myrna (Brewer) Lagrand-Krugen passed away peacefully Jan. 19, 2022 at the age of 88 in Apache Junction, Ariz., where she had lived the last 40 plus years of her life. She was surrounded by family and friends in her final days.
Myrna was born to Joseph O. Brewer and Sarah May (Wellhouser) Brewer in Martinez, Calif. although she grew up in Missoula, Mont. She had a daughter, Shannon Mahoney, and several years later married Don Lagrand on Jan. 25, 1954. She spent much of her life with him on the farm in Cut Bank, Mont., from 1954 until it was sold in 1979.
They had three children Danelle, Kim and Cole. She loved life on the farm and handled the bookkeeping, making meals for the family and hired help, tending her garden. She made the best ever rhubarb pie, heated and served with a large scoop of ice cream on top!
She also was a wonderful daughter-in-law to Don’s parents, Everette and Olive Lagrand, who lived five miles away. She was selfless in her service to others and served on the Jayceens in Cut Bank.
In 1964, as a flood ravaged much of Montana she served coffee, cookies and sandwiches to flood victims at the Cut Bank airport as the wife of pilot, Don Lagrand, who was helping with search and rescue operations. In addition to the many demands of farm life in Cut Bank, Myrna also worked in an upscale clothing shop called June Rose Fashions, as well as she working at the Furniture Mart as a receptionist and bookkeeper.
Myrna and Don managed to see many countries during their marriage including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Canada. They were divorced on July 21, 1983. Several years later Myrna married Deane Krugen on Dec. 27, 1986 and they later divorced on Feb. 10, 2005.
She was especially proud to have graduated from the Floral Design Institute in 1988 and worked at Apache Junction Flowers for approximately 23 years until she retired.
Her final act of selflessness was her body donation to Science Care for medical research and training. Her body will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be planned for some time in the future in Montana.
Myrna is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Sarah Brewer and nephew Joey Brewer.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Markie Brewer of Montesano, Wash.; children, Shannon Mahoney of Apache Junction, Danelle (Mike) Crabtree of Spokane, Wash., Kim LaGrand of Idaho Falls, Ida., Cole (Linda) Lagrand of Apache Junction; sister of the heart, Gayla (Lagrand) Bastas; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.
