Charles “Cal” Loudermilk passed away Dec. 4, 2019 surrounded by his adoring family, ending a hard fought six-year battle with cancer and COPD.
Cal was born in Cut Bank, Montana on July 7, 1940 to Erson (Skeet) and Ethel Fuller Loudermilk. Cal was raised in the oilfield camps in Northern Montana, alongside his sister, best friend, and partner in crime, Nancy. Cal and his friends found themselves involved in all sorts of shenanigans that he would recount in hilarious stories that left his audience in tears and wondering, “How on earth did they survive?”
Cal was very close to his Loudermilk and Fuller cousins, considering them more like brothers and sisters than cousins. His Aunt Evie provided a second home for Cal while he was growing up. Evie recently passed away after celebrating her 100th birthday.
Cal graduated from North Toole County High School in Sunburst, Mont., After graduation Cal came close to earning a degree in teaching, as he and his sister attended most of the colleges in the State of Montana, looking for the best parties and creating friendships and memories.
In 1965, Cal became the proud uncle of his beloved niece, Rene. He adored Rene and often shared stories of her childhood.
In the mid-1970’s, Cal began his 28-year career with Montana Power, which later became Northwestern Energy. Cal retired in 2002 after working in Cut Bank, Big Sandy, and Havre.
On Aug. 5, 1978, Cal married Katherine (Kay) Swogger. Cal not only became a husband that day, he became the Dad of four young ladies. Cal was proud of his girls, Jodie, Kari, Stacy, and Shannon, and loved and cared for each one of them. He officially adopted Shannon, making her his “forever little girl.” She adored her Daddy, who was her hero.
Cal’s girls made him the grandpa of eight and the great-grandpa of 13. He loved all of his grandchildren with all of his heart. He played a special role in his granddaughter Britta’s life. They shared a special bond that made her one of his “girls.”
Cal enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life, including fishing, hunting, all types of sports, watching his kids’ and grandkids’ activities, reading, and politics.
His biggest passion was golf. He watched golf, studied golf, taught golf, and even learned how to make custom golf clubs. Even when he was struggling with health issues, he managed to play golf, even if it was only hitting balls in his backyard or putting in his basement.
Cal will always be remembered for his humor, genuine kindness, and his whole-hearted, deep love for his family and friends.
Cal was preceded in death by his parents, Skeet and Ethel Loudermilk, his sister, Nancy Muncy, and his daughter, Kari Thurman.
Cal leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Kay Loudermilk; children and grandchildren, Jodie (Ron) Bruschi of Havre (Jason and Curtis); Stacy (Will) Griessmer of Great Falls (Shanley and Wyatt); Shannon Loudermilk of Helena (Tanner, Trevin, and Kaden); Special Granddaughter Britta Cross (Jason Cech) of Helena (Averi, Rylee, and Ellara); niece Rene (Alan) Holubec of Norman, Okla., (Sidney); and his sidekick cat Casey.
He also leaves behind 13 great grandchildren, numerous cousins, his special golfing and Montana Power/NorthWestern Energy buddies, and other countless friends and relatives.
Memorials can be made in Cal’s name to “Girls Thrive” at P.O. Box 1771, Helena, MT 59624 or donate online at girlsthrive.com; “Gift of Life Housing” at P.O. Box 7008, Great Falls, MT 59406 or online at benefis.org.
Condolences can be sent in care of Britta Cross at P.O. Box 1840, Helena MT 59624.
A memorial gathering is being planned for the spring or summer of 2020.
