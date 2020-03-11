Howard Wall

Howard James Wall, 61, died March 1, 2020 at his home in Cut Bank, Mont. Graveside services with military honors were held Saturday, March 7, at the Dupuyer Cemetery in Dupuyer, Mont.
Howard was born on March 26, 1958 to Lorraine and Dave Wall in Browning. He was raised at their home in Dupuyer and attended school in Valier. After graduation Howard joined the United States Army and upon returning from service began working in the oil field. He had two daughters, Kelsey and Lindsay, with his ex-wife, Linda Rideout.
Howard worked hard his entire life, retiring from Northwestern Energy this past October. He was an avid outdoorsman and quick to lend a helping hand to anyone who knew him. He spent many hours cooking and washing dishes at the Moose Lodge or doing whatever needed done. He was especially proud to be “Papa” to his grandchildren.
Howard is survived by his two daughters, Kelsey (Jim) Walker of Urbandale, Iowa, and Lindsay (Luke) Westerman of Cut Bank; five grandchildren, Ryan, Keaton, McKenna, Jaycee, and Aubree; his brother, Pat; and two sisters, Karen and Holly; and multiple nieces and nephews he loved just as much!
Howard was preceded in death by his father, Dave Wall; mother, Lorraine Wall; and sister, Marie Wall.
Condolences can be made to Howard’s memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
