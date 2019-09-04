Galen William Sinclair, 79, of Browning died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at IHS in Browning after a short battle with a terminal illness.
A wake was held on Aug. 28 at the Stick Game Arbor. Rosary was said on Aug. 29 at the Little Flower Parish with services following on Aug. 30 at Little Flower Parish.
Galen was born Jan. 16, 1940 at his family’s home in Birch Creek, to William George and Clara Evlyne (Salois) Sinclair.
He graduated from Browning High School, in 1959. While in high school, Galen played trumpet in Browning’s marching band. He also played football and basketball and was a member of the National Honor Society.
After graduating, he married Beverly (Sissy) Joy Loring of St. Mary and began working full time for the Great Northern Railway. He retired from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway in 2001.
Galen enjoyed spending time with his family; activities through the years included snowmobiling, traveling, playing board and card games, attending movies, bowling with good friends and serving as President of the Northern Rockies’ Music Association. To this day, he remains the top winner of cribbage games in his immediate family.
He is survived by his daughters, Violet (Roger) Boggs of Browning, Bev Sinclair of Browning, and Gayl (Randy) Wilson of Choteau; and sisters Gail Augare and June (John) Powell.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; eldest daughter, Linda; parents, William and Clara Sinclair; sisters LaVerne Creiger, Betty Worth, Anna Dean Heisel, Helen Rawlings, Bonnie (Tiny) Wippert, and Rayetta (Gordon) Mann.
Arrangements were handled by Foster Funeral Home.
