Audrey Kieft, humble beloved child of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, was welcomed home, into His loving arms, on April 1, 2022.
Audrey's celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Baptist Church in Valier, Mont. with the reception to follow at Folklore Coffee in Valier.
She was truly wonderfully made, born in August 1938 to Henry and Marian Nelson, the second in line of five Nelson daughters.
Audrey married her childhood sweetheart, Claude Kieft, in 1956. Together they raised four children, Valerie, Linda, Clark and Roxann. They chose to love and honor each other until his passing in March 2020. Their union lasted almost 64 years and their reunion in heaven was glorious.
Audrey was a beautiful woman with a kind, sweet, and loving heart. She was hard working and had boundless energy. Like Jesus, she had a servant’s heart which she bestowed on her husband, family, friends and church. She faithfully served in her church, with abundant joy, as a Sunday school teacher for over 20 years. Her kids lovingly called her ‘Miss Audrey’. She had the high standards of an excellent cleaner and devotedly gave her time to clean her church for years, without fanfare and as unto the Lord.
Audrey was a talented hair stylist, which she put to good use, volunteering to give perms at the nursing home. lt did not matter where she was or who she was with, Audrey would gladly lend a helping hand. Audrey enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren, Robert, Chelsea, Debbie and great grandchild, Adeline. She loved her time spent with Jesus, in His word, and prayer, treasuring it in her heart always. She placed her trust and eternal hope in Jesus, the love of her soul. Audrey had a way of making life beautiful. She had a talent for decorating her home and decorating for holidays, especially at Christmas time. She decorated our lives with her outer and inner beauty, a gentle and quiet spirit, precious in the site of God. Audrey was a skilled baker and her family and guests benefited from her comfort food made with love. She was a gracious hostess and made all who entered her home feel welcomed.
After Claude's passing, the last two years of her life, she lived north of Valier on the farm with Roxann and Don. There she enjoyed walks, tending to her flowers, the beauty of God's nature, the deer, birds, mountains, and sunsets. She loved rides with Don in the Polaris and looking at the crops, especially the bright yellow canola in full bloom. The peaceful farm life suited her. Audrey participated in activities, playing games, listening to gospel music, and singing along. Alan Jackson gospel tape was her favorite. Taking a drive through the countryside was a delight and even more when it led to an ice cream treat at the Drive-In. There was always room for ice cream.
Audrey had a love for God, Jesus, family, and friends. She had a grateful heart and expressed that daily. She was a blessing to all. Her family and friends love her dearly and she will be greatly missed, yet we rejoice that she is with Jesus.
Condolences can be sent to asperfh.com.
