Evelyn D. Aiken, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Cut Bank.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 4, from 5-7 p.m. at Whitted Funeral Chapel in Shelby. Funeral service will be Monday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. at Whitlash Community Church with burial in Whitlash Cemetery. A reception at the Whitlash Hall will follow the burial.
She was born Jan. 24, 1925, at home in Whitlash to Ed and Louisa R. (Stott) Allen.
Evelyn lived in Whitlash and attended school there through eighth grade. She started high school at 12 years old in Chester and graduated in Thompson Falls.
After her first year of high school she started working for wages at neighboring ranches for 50 cents per day. From her first paycheck she ordered a leather covered bible.
Evelyn worked for Mrs. Murray and her grandson, Glenn Aiken, on their ranch on north side of Middle Butte in the Sweetgrass Hills. Mrs. Murray needed help in the house and Glenn would always call and ask for help when they were haying.
Evelyn worked for them until time to leave for school. In 1944 Evelyn went to work for them full time.
Glenn proposed before her 18th birthday and gave her a diamond engagement ring in 1945. They were married March 29, 1956 in Shelby by the Justice of the Peace.
Glenn passed away in January of 1998.
Evelyn stayed at the ranch until she moved to the Marias Heritage in Shelby in September 2015. She was a hard worker and loved ranching especially all the baby calves. She always had milk cows and chickens. Her favorite past times were cooking, baking, gardening, canning, playing the organ, crocheting, playing cribbage and pinochle, reading, and even writing books.
She was active in the Whitlash Church, Whitlash Ladies Club and the Community.
She is survived by her sister, Wini Barnett; daughter, Toni (Ron) Wehr; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and grand nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister; brother; and niece.
Condolences can be made to Evelyn’s memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.