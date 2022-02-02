Betty Ann Brown Hall passed away on Jan. 17, 2022. Services were held at the Little Flower Parish in Browning, Mont., on Jan. 20. Burial followed at the Hall Family Cemetery.
Betty Ann was born on Oct. 18, 1937, in Browning, Mont. She was the sixth child of Leo Brown and Eva (Croff) Brown. She was raised at their family home in Browning.
As an infant, Betty Ann was given her Indian name, Sikapinyaakii which means Black-eyed Woman by Cecile Doore. As a young girl, she attended ceremonies with her grandmother Maggie Croff, who was a member of the Crazy Dog Society. Betty Ann was always very proud of her heritage and ancestors.
Betty Ann was the baby of the family and legend has it, was a bit spoiled by all. She was fun loving and adventurous. She spent a lot of time riding the school bus with her dad Leo, as he was the only bus driver at that time. She also loved to go with her sisters and friends to all the fairs, shows and entertainment of that time.
As a teenager, Betty Ann spent a lot of time staying with her older siblings, babysitting for her nieces and nephews. She loved her family and they loved her. She was raised in a loving home and spoke fondly of her memories of her grandparents, aunts and uncles, parents, siblings and nieces and nephews.
As a young woman, Betty Ann was kind, humble, virtuous, and beautiful. She was voted the prom queen of her senior class.
Betty Ann attended school at Browning Public Schools and graduated from high school in 1955. She later attended college at the Blackfeet Community College where she earned an associate degree in Human Services.
In 1957 she married Merlin “Douds” Hall at Cardston, Alberta. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage, until his death is 2016. Together they had six children, Cheryl, Deborah “Debbie”, Merlin “Mertzie”, Robert, Tammy and Shelly. In 1972 Betty and Douds had their marriage blessed at the Saint Ann’s Catholic Church in Heart Butte, Mont.
As Douds and Betty Ann began building their life together, Douds worked on several ranches in the surrounding area. Betty Ann accompanied him raising their children. Douds and Betty Ann eventually started their first ranch on Badger Creek across the creek from his parent’s ranch. They ranched there until the flood of 1964 occurred, in which Douds, Betty Ann and their children, Cheryl, Debbie, Mertzie and Robert survived.
Both Douds and Betty Ann recalled the sorrow because so many loved ones were lost in the flood.
After the flood, they moved to their present-day ranch on White Tail Creek. Betty Ann and Douds were both hard workers, together they made a great team.
Betty and Douds suffered great loss in their family, as they endured the loss of three of their six children. Douds recalled, “In our lives everything that was designed to tear us apart, we went through it together and came out stronger.” Betty Ann and Douds were surrounded by the love of their family and friends during these times. They also found spiritual strength when they made their Cursillos in the Catholic Church in the 1980s.
Betty Ann and Douds always had a loving and welcoming home. Throughout the years, many people stayed with them during the ups and downs of life.
In the early 1960’s, Betty Ann entered the workforce. She worked for a few tribal programs but found her lifelong career with the Community Health Representative Program with the Blackfeet Tribe. This program was designed to strengthen the healthcare for our Blackfeet Reservation. She had a servant’s heart and loved helping people. She was hard-working and enjoyed the company of people she worked with. She assisted in any way she could to bring health and wellness to our community.
Betty Ann met and made lots of friends in her working endeavors. For many years Betty Ann worked a second job as a store clerk at Corner Grocery, which was owned and operated by her sister and brother-in-law Aurice and Joe Show.
In later years, Betty Ann and Douds decided to become store owners themselves when they bought the Browning Mercantile from the Scriver Family. After 50 plus years, Betty Ann retired from the Blackfeet Tribe as a Community Health Representative, to care for her husband when he became ill.
By this time, Betty Ann had moved in the Matriarch role of her family. Her older siblings had gone home. She spent a lot of her time supporting the endeavors of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She moved to Browning and spent the rest of her days with her family. Betty Ann’s home had become the center of her family gatherings where much love and laughter were shared.
Betty Ann loved to travel, dance, listen to good old country music and spend time with her people. Her philosophy in life was to always be light-hearted, laugh when you can, pray and trust in the good Lord.
Betty was a wonderful mother. She loved her children and raised them well. She was the kind of mom that wanted only the best for her children and supported them whole-heartedly. Betty remained close to her children and cherished them. To her, they were truly a gift from the Lord.
Betty Ann remained a protective, supportive mother no matter how old her children were. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart. She enjoyed their sporting events, special occasions, and most of all showering them with her love. Betty Ann has left her family with a legacy of wisdom and love!
Betty Ann was preceded in death by her husband Merlin “Douds” Hall, her children Merlin “Mertzie” Hall Jr., Robert Hall and Deborah “Debbie” Hall; her parents, Leo Brown and Eva Croff Brown; her siblings, Richard “Fritz” (Helen) Brown, Geneva “Wizzie” (Sam) Bird II, Aurice (Joe) Show, Margaret (Bill) Wagner, Leona “Deeds” (Teke) Racine; her maternal grandparents, Richard “Dick” Croff, Maggie Fitzpatrick Croff; and her paternal grandparents, Diamond R. Brown and Sara Bull Brown.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Roger) Ground, Tammy (Reid) Reagan and Shelly Hall; a brother, Kenny (Ann) Goss; her grandchildren, Jamie Ground (Greg Salway), Debbie (Rodney) Gervais, Sherie (Travis) Blue, Jeffrey Ground (Jeraldine Running Crane), Jordan Calf Looking and Robert Reagan; her great grandchildren Kodie Ground, Anthony Gervais (Jayla Holdthenenemy), Jonni Gervais (Lee Wayne Dustybull), Rhenden Gervais, Deryck Gervais, Kamden Gervais, Brooke Blue, Chase Blue, Maggie Ground and J’Nyla Calf Looking; her great-great grandchildren, Tazia Ground, Leroy Dusty Bull and Kaysen Gervais. Betty is also survived by many nephews, nieces and friends that loved her dearly.
Betty Ann’s niece Billie Jo Kipp wrote a poem that said it best.
Auntie Betty
(Death of a Matriarch)
When the matriarch of a family dies,
It is a difficult feeling to describe,
The death heralds the end of an era,
The gradual disappearance of a legacy,
Every family member becomes paralyzed,
By the vacancy,
The leader and director of the family,
Hopes and dreams has gone to rest,
Declaring, “It is time for everyone to live
Up to their personal best,”
A reliable figure of normalcy and tradition
Has exited gracefully,
Leaving behind the formula to be living
Life decently….
The family of Betty Ann Brown Hall would like to thank all their relatives and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy extended to them during their time of loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.