Claude Kieft, 82, reached the end of his trail on this earth Thursday, March 5, 2020, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his loving wife, Audrey.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at the Pondera Funeral Home in Conrad. A reception at the Conrad Moose Lodge will follow the service.
Claude is survived by his wife; their four children, Valerie (Dan) Jarchow; Linda (Dave); Clark (Bill); and Roxann (Don); three grandchildren, Chelsea (Dem); Debbie (Boyd) Matheson; and Robert (Stephanie) and their precious baby and Claude’s great grand-daughter, Adeline Huyghe.
Condolences can be made to Claude’s memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
