Duane Byron “Skip” Zorn, 78, passed away at the Marias Medical Center Extended Care on Aug. 28, 2019, after living there for eight years.
Graveside service with military honors will be Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m., at the Chester Cemetery.
Skip was born to Raymond and Ellen (Skonard) Zorn in Chester on Feb. 13, 1941. He was the fifth of seven children. He graduated from Chester High School in 1959 where he excelled academically and loved history classes.
After high school Skip worked on the family farm until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1965. He served in Vietnam until 1967. After his service to his country he went to work for Pete Hendersen at Petrolane in Chester. Skip delivered propane to area families. In 1969 he changed jobs and went to work for Ben Taylor in Shelby, delivering gas and diesel products to area farms.
Skip was a very dependable and hard worker. He retired from Ben Taylor in 1999 due to health issues. Skip was a very reserved and quiet man in person around most adults, but he enjoyed being around the younger children and siblings. He was very outspoken with the written word, as he was notorious for his editorials in the Shelby Promoter and Great Falls Tribune. These were the places he expressed his strong opinions.
After retirement he became quite proficient on his computer. He also read constantly and always had a history book open next to his chair.
Skip’s survivors include his sisters, Alma Soper and Darlene Fraser; and brother, Ted Zorn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ray and Gordon; and sister, Marilynn Gunderson.
Condolences can be made to Skip’s memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
