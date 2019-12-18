Gloria Ruth Quenzer, affectionately known as “Glo” to everyone, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019 at the Glacier Care Center in Cut Bank after a brief stay. She was 87. A celebration of life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Cut Bank on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. A reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall at the church following the service.
Gloria was born on Dec. 3, 1931 at the family farm north of Cut Bank to Donald and Eva Fugle. She attended school as a youngster at the Meadowbrook School just up the road and then completed her education at Cut Bank High School, graduating in 1949.
Gloria met her husband, George Quenzer, who was stationed at the 681st Air Force Base north of Cut Bank, and they were wed on Sept. 18, 1954 in Cut Bank. They had two children. Gary was born in 1955 and Gail was born in 1957. Gary and Chris blessed Glo with two grandchildren, Nichole and Lisa, who were the light of her life. The girls, in turn, blessed her with two sons-in-law, Craig and Chris, whom she loved as her own.
Gloria lived in Cut Bank all of her life. She worked for 35 years at the Bank of Glacier County where she worked her way up from a teller to a loan officer when she retired. Years ago, she also worked at the Cut Bank Greenhouse during the holidays.
She was active in the First Presbyterian Church, and served as a member and/or officer in many organizations, including Cut Bank Woman’s Club, Harvest Food Pantry, Eagles, Mariners and many more.
Glo loved life and she loved her family. She was very proud of being named Cut Bank’s 2007 Citizen of the Year. She enjoyed having lunch at the Parkview Center and one of her favorite things was rounding up everyone to play bingo each month.
She loved working with numbers and never used a calculator, just a pencil and a piece of paper. Glo enjoyed doing word search puzzles and she started every morning working the one in the paper. She was an avid player of cards and games with her family and friends. If you stopped by she was usually watching game shows and/or sports, especially golf. Glo’s favorite golf events were those in which Tiger Woods was competing.
Gloria is most famous for her handmade blue jean quilts, potholders and bone pillows, and before those, she made pinecone wreaths. She enjoyed the Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays, where she would sell her wares and visit with the local shoppers and tourists. She also donated hundreds of her handmade items or gave them as gifts, which were treasured by those who received them.
Gloria often said she was blessed to have such wonderful family and friends to watch over her and check in on her, especially her daughter, Gail. Her attentiveness allowed Gloria to live out her life in the home she loved.
Gloria is survived by her two children, Gary Quenzer (Chris) and Gail Davis both of Cut Bank, granddaughters Nichole Hibl (Craig) of Galena, Alaska and Lisa Herman (Chris) of Helena; sister Betty Grimm (Robert); sisters-in-law, Patricia Fugle and Donna Fugle; and brother-in-law, Peter Halvorson; and her beloved dog Howie, who now lives with Gail and her cats. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and friends that she also loved.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband George; parents Donald P. and Eva Fugle; sister, Shirley Halvorson; nephew Donald Halvorson; and recently her niece, Pamela Halvorson; brothers, Milo Fugle, Melvin Fugle, Donald G. Fugle and Norman Fugle and his wife, Connie.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cut Bank Harvest Food Pantry or to the Cut Bank Animal Shelter.
