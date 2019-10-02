“It was the first game all season where it was a true team effort,” Coach Ansel Traynor said of Browning football’s 32-26 win over Columbia Falls at the Wildcats’ homecoming. “It was the players, the coaches and the managers all giving 100%. We had a couple scores that came back due to penalties and they didn’t give up, and that shows the potential this team has. The passing game saved us.”
Statistically, Trevon Fisher had 29 carries for 128 yards, Cody Boggs carried twice for six, Chance Kittson carried twice for four, and Cody Carlson carried three times for three. Browning had 141 ground yards.
Jessie Carlson completed 14 of 26 passes for 229 yards with three TDs and one interception. Cody Carlson caught seven passes for 144 yards, Trevon Fisher caught one for 41, Cody Boggs snagged two for 16, Riley Spoonhunter caught two for 13, Deion Madplume caught one for eight, and Latrell Bullchild caught one for seven yards. Cody Carl-son had two TDs on receptions and one two-point conversion on rushing, Trevon Fisher had two rushing TDs and Cody Boggs had one touchdown on a reception. Cody Carlson returned five kickoffs for 141 yards.
This week is Homecoming for Big Red as they host the Dillon Beavers. Having beaten undefeated Hamilton last week, they will prove to be competitive at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. “We need everyone to play with the heart everyone knows this team has,” Coach Traynor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.