Blackfeet artist Lauren Monroe writes, “I had the privilege and honor to create a mural titled ‘Napis World’ for the Calgary Public Library. It’s a permanent display with a sculpture by Treffery Deerfoot soon to be added. Theme was Indigenous Placemaking so I used my cartography skills and included a map of our traditional territory. Along with our territory, I included various animals and star beings which we hold dear. Being a library, I also included the language and used no English in the mural (legend with translations will accompany it). I wrapped up the night with a talk with the other artists and their projects, very fortunate and humbled for the opportunity to showcase my art and to share some words. It’s located at the Signal Hill Public Library in the West Hills.”
