The Black Rock Indian Relay team from Browning were the winners of the LeRoy Skunkcap Memorial Indian Relay Championship race on Saturday, Aug. 17. Blayne DeRoche is the rider; Junior Bull Child is the exchange holder; Daylon Carlson is the mugger; and Casey DeRoche is the back holder. Black Rock beat a field of 23 teams from Browning, Washington, Idaho and Alberta, Canada.