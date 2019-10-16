Although the Browning cross country teams had a pair of meets slated last week, both were canceled due to snowstorms. First, the 7-on-7 Invitational in Helena on Thursday, Oct. 10, was scotched, then the Browning Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 12, found both the East Glacier Golf Course and the Cut Bank Golf Course too snowy for the event.
Neither meet has been rescheduled. Instead, the BHS harriers are heading straight into Western A Divisional competition in Hamilton on Saturday, Oct. 19.
