It may have been the nicest summer night we had all season, last Wednesday. It made for a lot of low scores which would have probably been even lower, but the greens were aerated with a lot of bumpy putts. Then there were some high scores too, maybe cause of the liquids that were draining from the cans a little faster because of the almost 90 degree weather.
With one week remaining, George Heavy Runner, AKA “Heavy Sandbagger” has all but wrapped up at least a tie for the conclusion of the individual race. There are four persons who can tie the old Senator if he falters. Those four are Earl “Sandman” Old Person Jr., Earl “Sand Bags Galore” Tail, Chops “So Much Sand” Sure Chief and Steven “Sandman” Powell. Then right behind them are four other guys who say they don’t have enough sand, but this sportswriter knows better. Those guys are Koby Redhorn, Maurice Redhorn, Wil Horn and Mike Racine.
The team standings are still bunched up at the top with 3 Rivers Communications leading and can write their own destiny. Then right behind them are Twisted Tee, Sons of Pitches and Hall Ranch. They all have some tough matches to play in the final week. Out of the equation for sure is The Regulators who are Ray Boggs, Brian Weatherwax, Cody White and Beau J Glaze. They are joined by Fitzpatrick Trucking and Parisian Gang. The Trucking guys are Kole Fitzpatrick, Kirk Grant, Steven Wagner and Zane Peterson. The Gang guys are Ed Parisian, Rod Sellars, Paul Augare and Ron Valandra.
Some matches included Frank James Harrison slipping by Mike Racine, with Mike’s teammate, Mike Augare, slipping by Wil Horn. Then Kellen Hall overtook his cuzent, ex-basketball teammate Aaron McLean, and in the same foursome, William Powell handcuffed Maurice. In a battle of a long hitter against the red tees, Virgil Last Star overtook Leonard Guardipee, and their teammates ended up with Marc White slip-ping by Lil Earl. Then the “battle of the sand” had Buck Pitts outlasting Gary “Luten-tant” Henderson while George and Chops dodged the top players on the other team (in this sportswriter’s opinion) who are Ed Parisian and Ron Valandra, so they got by Rod and Paul. In that case taking the fall against Ed and Ron were Roland Kennerly and Lakota Warden. Then classmates or old school mates and maybe former mates, George Webber and Ray Croff overtook Beau J and Cody. Then the class of ‘74 had Harley DeCarlo getting by Brian Weatherwax, but Samson Flamand had to watch Dave Gordon roll in his one under par score.
That one under par score of 35, shot by Davey, was the low gross of the night. Then there were two 38 scores shot by George HR and Kellen. There were also two 39 scores shot by Frank James and Virgil. The low net of 26 was also shot by Virgil. Substitute Brian Harrell shot a low net of 29, with Steven Wagner and Buck each shooting a 32 net score.
The hole prizes were won as follows: Harley won the Long Putt; Lil Earl won he KP; Davey won the KP in 2; and Ray Croff won the KP in 3. Then there was a huge chip off by everyone who entered the “Dollar Hole,” where the balls were lost in the dark. When everyone got done chipping and raced to see who was the closest, Koby Redhorn ended up winning the prize.
Team Standings
(after Aug. 21)
3 Rivers Comm. 51-25
Hall Ranch 50-30
Twisted Tee 50-30
Sons of Pitches 50-30
S-side Bushwhackers 48-28
Pikunii Fore Play 46-34
Big Badger Buffaloes 43-37
Leavitt Group Ins. 36-44
Injuneers 34-46
Fitzpatrick Trucking28-52
Parisian Gang 28-52
The Regulators 16-64
Top Individual Standings
(after Aug.21)
George Heavy Runner 17
Earl Old Person Jr. 15
Steven Powell 15
Earl Tail 15
Chops Sure Chief 15
Wil Horn 14
Koby Redhorn 14
Mike Racine 14
Maurice Redhorn 14
Ed Flamand 13
Richard Augare 13
Zane Peterson 12
Vic Hall 12
Greg Tatsey 12
