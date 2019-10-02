The Lady Indians volleyball team hosted Havre on Thursday, Sept. 26, dropping three sets to the Lady Blue Ponies, 9-25, 10-25 and 10-25. Although they were scheduled to play in Whitefish on Saturday, Sept. 28, the match was cancelled due to the weekend snowstorm.
In the Havre game, Tricia Crowspreadshiswings had the only ace; Gianna Vickers had 10 kills while Dulci Skunkcap had three; Hailey Bullshoe had eight assists, and Hailey Racine had six; Dulci Skunkcap had both of Browning’s blocks, and she led with 15 digs, followed by Payton Crossguns with 11 and Hailey Racine with 10 of Browning’s 50.
This week, the Lady Indians are bound for Libby on Saturday, Oct. 5, where the freshmen start at 2:30 p.m.
