Organizers of the Lake Frances Triple P Triathlon are excited their plans are coming together. The event will feature even more “fun” extras than originally planned, thanks to recent commitments from vendors. The triathlon is set for June 12-13 in Valier.
According to Carol Green, a member of the sponsoring Valier Area Development Corporation (VADC) key organizer of the event, “We are beginning to get some fun commitments. We are planning to have space available for vendors on Friday when participants pick up their packets and during the race on Saturday.”
“Several local racers have already registered, and we have participants coming from Helena, Whitefish, Cascade, Belt, and even New Mexico,” said Green.
Competitive Timing will be providing chip timing and bringing a lot of bells and whistles including a speaker system, music, finish line video, and an app for participants to view their results and find their finish photo online.
With the numerous requests for kayak rentals, the VADC is pleased to announce that Sea Me Paddle (seamepaddle.com) will be bringing a limited number of kayaks with paddles and life jackets for the participants to rent.
“They will be present at the campground, but you will need to contact them early to secure your watercraft,” urged Green.
Hammer Nutrition has agreed to be the Triple P Triathlon’s race nutrition specialist. ‘Their complimentary Hammer Gel, Endurolytes, and Heed will keep you fueled and hydrated during the race,” assured Green, an experienced runner.
Another added bonus for all participants will be complimentary five-minute foot massages courtesy of Body and Soul Massage, which will be located at the site of the event.
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has promised to bring a bear trap, provided they are not out on a call, added Green.
The Triple P Team will have a BBQ grill with hamburgers and hot dogs for purchase after the race.
Other vendors and sponsors include Seven Mile Leather, Marias Medical Center, Pondera Medical Center, Access Fitness of Great Falls, Runners Edge, Comfort Inn – Shelby, CHS- Cut Bank Group, and of course, the VADC.
If you would like to have a vendor booth, please email your request and information to: lakefrancestripleptriathlon@gmail.com.
“Events like these take a lot of preparation and volunteers – a lot of volunteers–especially on race day,” shared Green.
The VADC is currently looking for volunteers to help with registration, course set up, directing participants along the course and giving aide, if needed.
A complete list and sign up is available at
https://runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/MT/Valier/LakeFrancesTriplePTriathlon.
Send a message to lakefrancestripleptriathlon@gmail.com to receive the signup password.
“We encourage you to participate as an athlete, but if that sounds a little too exciting, please join us as a volunteer, patronize our vendors, and cheer on the participants,” concluded Green.
