“We had a tough two days,” Browning golf coach Brian Harrell said of his girls team’s experience at the Montana State Class A golf tournament held in Laurel on Oct. 3-4. “It was a tough course, and the greens were super fast, so we didn’t finish as high as we wanted, but it was an honor to be there.”
Jill Sure Chief topped the field of Browning golfers, tying for 22nd place with 103 strokes on day one and 106 on the second day for a 209 stroke total over two days. Latasha Fitzgerald posted a 54th place finish with 141 and 124 stokes and a 265 stroke total, followed by Brittney Wagner in 57th with 135 and 138 strokes and a 273 stroke total. Sequoia Butterfly played on day one, posting 117 strokes that day.
With the season ending, Coach Harrell notes only Sequoia Butterfly and Kelton Crawford are seniors who will graduate this spring. The coach says returning veterans and prospects he sees at Browning Middle School and other sports will make next year’s teams even better and more experienced.
