Browning’s Big Red football team came up against another leading contender last week, losing to Butte Central, 42-6, on Friday, Oct. 11 on the road.
“Justin Andersen scored our only TD,” Coach Ansel Traynor noted. “Jesse Carlson threw him the ball for a 45-yard score. Butte was a very disciplined team that could move the ball. We adjusted in the second half and only allowed them to score twice. It was a great experience being able to play at MT Tech’s football field.”
This Friday, Oct. 18, Browning hosts Corvallis for Senior Night at Arrowhead Stadium. “Senior Night is Friday against Corvallis,” Coach Traynor said. “We have 12 seniors that are going to be playing their last home game. Corvallis is looking for their second win on the season while Browning is hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive.”
Kickoff on Friday is set for 7 p.m.
