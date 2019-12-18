“It was good to see them keep playing hard,” Browning Coach Ray Augare said of the Lady Pirates who confronted an utter defeat at the hands of the Lady Indians. The game, held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the BHS Tipi Dome, found Browning far out in front from the opening tip and Polson unable to score even a point. Finally, in the second quarter the Pirates hit a three point shot, to the applause of most everyone in the audience, but it was their only score in the half.
The second half went by quickly as the clock was allowed to run out since Browning was ahead by more than 40 points.
Dulci Skunkcap led with 13 points, followed by Walker Running Crane with 12 and Skyla Wells with 10. Tatum Running Crane and Mecca Bullchild had eight, Tamika Guardipee six, Kelsey Mad Plume and Arena Matt four, and Chaslin Kipp and Hailey Racine with three points.
While it was a one-sided contest, Coach Augare said it gave the team a chance to try out different defenses as well as their offense, and it allowed him to play the bench and to experiment with different player combinations on the court. Additionally, it gave Tamika Guardipee time to work on her game as she recovers from an injury she suffered last year.
This week, the Lady Indians have a single contest before the holidays as they travel to Ronan on Friday, Dec. 20.
