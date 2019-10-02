S3

 “It was a great day for the girls,” Coach Brian Harrell said of the Browning golf team’s performance at Western A divisional competition in Frenchtown on Sept. 28. “Jill (Sure Chief) played exceptionally well,” he continued. “She took third place and beat some girls who had been beating her before. All the girls finished the best they have all year, and it’s great to see they made it as a team.”

With less experience, the boys’ team finished down the list. “I felt bad for the boys - they practiced hard and they played hard, but they came up a little short. Benny Kittson and Chris Hall played well, but the boys are young and learning the sport takes time.”

With Western A behind them, the Browning girls are off to Laurel this Thursday and Friday, Oct. 3-4, for State competition. “I’m excited since we’ll have a team score there,” the coach said.

Results from Western A follow.

Western A Divisionals

Frenchtown  Sept. 28

Browning Girls

3. Jill Sure Chief 89

26. Sequoia Butterfly 116

29. Brittney Wagner 123

30. Latasha Fitzgerald 123

Browning Boys

43. Benny Kittson 111

53. Chris Hall 141

54. Francis Ground 142

55. Keenan Rides at the Door 147

56. Josiah Lahr 152

Team Placing Boys

Hamilton 324 1st

Whitefish 335 2nd

Frenchtown 339 3rd

Columbia Falls 355 4th

Corvallis 80

Butte Central 388

Dillon 414

Libby 423

Polson 429

Ronan 429

Browning 541

Stevi 0

Team Placing Girls

Whitefish 379 1st

Corvallis 391 2nd

Frenchtown 413 3rd

Polson 423 4th

Ronan 433

Browning 451

Dillon 501

Butte Central 0

Columbia Falls 0

Hamilton 0

Libby 0

Stevi 0

