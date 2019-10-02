“It was a great day for the girls,” Coach Brian Harrell said of the Browning golf team’s performance at Western A divisional competition in Frenchtown on Sept. 28. “Jill (Sure Chief) played exceptionally well,” he continued. “She took third place and beat some girls who had been beating her before. All the girls finished the best they have all year, and it’s great to see they made it as a team.”
With less experience, the boys’ team finished down the list. “I felt bad for the boys - they practiced hard and they played hard, but they came up a little short. Benny Kittson and Chris Hall played well, but the boys are young and learning the sport takes time.”
With Western A behind them, the Browning girls are off to Laurel this Thursday and Friday, Oct. 3-4, for State competition. “I’m excited since we’ll have a team score there,” the coach said.
Results from Western A follow.
Western A Divisionals
Frenchtown Sept. 28
Browning Girls
3. Jill Sure Chief 89
26. Sequoia Butterfly 116
29. Brittney Wagner 123
30. Latasha Fitzgerald 123
Browning Boys
43. Benny Kittson 111
53. Chris Hall 141
54. Francis Ground 142
55. Keenan Rides at the Door 147
56. Josiah Lahr 152
Team Placing Boys
Hamilton 324 1st
Whitefish 335 2nd
Frenchtown 339 3rd
Columbia Falls 355 4th
Corvallis 80
Butte Central 388
Dillon 414
Libby 423
Polson 429
Ronan 429
Browning 541
Stevi 0
Team Placing Girls
Whitefish 379 1st
Corvallis 391 2nd
Frenchtown 413 3rd
Polson 423 4th
Ronan 433
Browning 451
Dillon 501
Butte Central 0
Columbia Falls 0
Hamilton 0
Libby 0
Stevi 0
