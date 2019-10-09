“We were so close; it was a bummer,” Browning volleyball coach Kayla Jeckell said of her team’s encounter at Libby on Oct. 5. The Lady Indians lost in three sets, 25-18, 25-22 and 25-23, but there were some bright spots.
“Dulci Skunkcap stepped up at Libby…and she’s an asset to the mental part of the game, and that’s where we struggle. It’s based on confidence especially in scramble games, and that’s why we’re closer.”
Additionally, one of Browning’s biggest players, Abby Bullcalf, was out with an injury up until last week when she supplied some added strength on the front line.
Gianna Vickers and Dulci Skunkcap led with eight and six kills of Browning’s 19; Skunkcap, Payton Cross-guns and Vickers led in digs with 14, 12 and 10 of Browning’s 48; Hailey Bullshoe had two of four aces; Skunkcap, Caeline Guardipee and Abby Bullcalf led in blocks with four, three and two, respectively; and Hailey Bullshoe and Hailey Racine led in assists with 11 and six.
This week, the Lady Indians host Cut Bank on Thursday, Oct. 10, where the freshmen start at 4:15 p.m. Then they’re off to Polson on Saturday, Oct. 12, where the freshmen start at 1 p.m.
