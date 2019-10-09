Volunteers pitch in to clear snow from Arrowhead Stadium for Homecoming
After a two-week delay, Homecoming came to Browning on Friday, Oct. 4, thanks to the efforts of scores of volunteers, athletes and school district facilities employees who cleared several feet of snow from the grandstands as well as the playing field at Arrowhead Stadium. They knew their opponents, the Dillon Beavers, were rated near the top of football teams in Montana, and they played with heart and determination before a large and enthusiastic crowd, ultimately losing the game, 41-0.
“Yes, Dillon is a very good team,” noted Browning Coach Ansel Traynor. “They are ranked #9 in the state for a reason. They are very disciplined and have a great work ethic that doesn’t let up all game. We had some good plays against them that they didn’t have answers for; however, there weren’t many of them. Chance Kittson really stepped up at running back for us this past week. He had over 100 yards against a team that doesn’t allow many yards.”
This week Big Red hits the road to Butte on Friday, Oct. 11, where kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
“Our next game is against Butte Central on October 11th,” said the coach. “We get to play at the Montana Tech field which will be an awesome experience for our kids. They will get a taste of what college football is all about.”
