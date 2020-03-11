The Runnin’ Indians and Lady Indians will be entering state competition at the Billings Metra this week, with both teams playing their first games on Thursday, March 12.
The action starts with the Runnin’ Indians who will be taking on Laurel at 5 p.m. The winner of that game goes on to play the winner of the Billings Central-Butte Central game at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13. The losers of those two games will face each other in loser-out action at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Meanwhile the Lady Indians will play Hardin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Corvallis-Park game at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, while the losers will play each other at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, in the loser-out bracket.
(0) comments
