“That was our toughest game so far, but I knew it would be tough going in,” Coach Dan Connelly said of the Runnin’ Indians’ 66-60 victory over Polson in their first home game of the season on Saturday, Dec. 14. “We shot terrible. We shot 72 and made 21, and most of them were wide open. I just wanted them to make a shot, but essentially we did enough.”
Coach Connelly noted he changed defense in the second half, going from a 2-2-1 zone to a 1-2-1-1 formation that amounted to a full court press, and that was when the team began finding the basket. “In the first half we were zero percent in threes until the tying shot in the final seconds, but in the second half we hit four of 10, which is pretty good.”
Blayne DeRoche led the way for Browning with 26 points, followed by Riley Spoonhunter with 18.
This week, the Runnin’ Indians head to Ronan on Friday, Dec. 20, for a double header with the Lady Indians. Games are set for 3 p.m. for the C-Squad, 4:30 for the JVs and 6 p.m. for the varsity.
