Browning’s varsity girls took third place at the East Glacier Golf Course, with Jill Sure Chief third overall among the girls. The Browning boys are young and full of potential; the top golfer for the boys was Benny Kittson. The golfers include Chris Hall, Latasha Fitzgerald, Kelton and Keaton Crawford, Benny Kittson, Sequoia Butterfly, Jill Sure Chief, Britney Wagner, Keenan Rides At The Door and Francis Ground.