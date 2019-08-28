GR_N2

Browning’s varsity girls took third place at the East Glacier Golf Course, with Jill Sure Chief third overall among the girls. The Browning boys are young and full of potential; the top golfer for the boys was Benny Kittson. The golfers include Chris Hall, Latasha Fitzgerald, Kelton and Keaton Crawford, Benny Kittson, Sequoia Butterfly, Jill Sure Chief, Britney Wagner, Keenan Rides At The Door and Francis Ground.

The Browning High School golf team opened last week with an Aug. 20 tournament at Dillon, then moved on to Havre on Aug. 23, and hosted their own meet on Aug. 24 at the East Glacier Golf Course.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvement in the first week and a half  of the season, especially with the number of younger kids on the boys’ team,” Coach Brian Harrell said. He went on to note that with beginning players, there is often marked improvement as they learn the game while shaving strokes off their score later becomes more of a matter of specific technique improvements.

While school has only barely started, the BHS golfers have already competed in three meets, and this week they add two more, nearing the halfway mark in their 12-meet season. This week, they travel to Columbia Falls and the Meadow Lake Golf Course for a meet that begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The next day, Thursday, Aug. 29, they move on to Ronan where the golf action begins at 10 a.m.

Results from last week’s meets follow.

Dillon Invitational

August 20

Browning Girls

Sequoia Butterfly 94

Jill Sure Chief 111

Brittney Wagner 118

Latasha Fitzgerald 124

Varsity Girls

1. Butte JV 434

2. Park County 436

3. Browning 447

4. Dillon 466

Browning Boys

Benny Kittson 103

Chris Hall 112

Kelton Crawford 155

Varsity Boys

1. Park County 362

2. Butte Central 365

3. Dillon 372

4. Butte JV 425

5. East Helena 433

6. Belgrade 483

7. Browning 486

Havre Invitational

August 22

Browning Girls

Sequoia Butterfly 97 

(3rd overall)

Jill Sure Chief 101

Brittney Wagner 126

Latasha Fitzgerald 128

Browning Boys

Chris Hall 104

Benny Kittson 110

Kelton Crawford 121

Francis Ground 136

Keenan Rides At The Door 148

Browning Invitational

August 24

Browning Girls

Jill Sure Chief 95

(3rd overall)

Sequoia Butterfly 107

Brittney Wagner 117

Latasha Fitzgerald 126

Varsity Girls

1. Polson 405

2. Ronan 443

3. Browning 445

4. Frenchtown 480

5. CMR 530

Browning Boys

Benny Kittson 102

Kelton Crawford 102

Chris Hall 105

Keenan Rides At The Door 118

Francis Ground 118

Varsity Boys

1. Havre 356

2. Frenchtown 356

3. Whitefish 378

4. CMR 390

5. Polson 409

6. Libby 413

7. Great Falls HS 427

8. Browning 427

9. Ronan 435

