The Browning High School golf team opened last week with an Aug. 20 tournament at Dillon, then moved on to Havre on Aug. 23, and hosted their own meet on Aug. 24 at the East Glacier Golf Course.
“I’ve seen a lot of improvement in the first week and a half of the season, especially with the number of younger kids on the boys’ team,” Coach Brian Harrell said. He went on to note that with beginning players, there is often marked improvement as they learn the game while shaving strokes off their score later becomes more of a matter of specific technique improvements.
While school has only barely started, the BHS golfers have already competed in three meets, and this week they add two more, nearing the halfway mark in their 12-meet season. This week, they travel to Columbia Falls and the Meadow Lake Golf Course for a meet that begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The next day, Thursday, Aug. 29, they move on to Ronan where the golf action begins at 10 a.m.
Results from last week’s meets follow.
Dillon Invitational
August 20
Browning Girls
Sequoia Butterfly 94
Jill Sure Chief 111
Brittney Wagner 118
Latasha Fitzgerald 124
Varsity Girls
1. Butte JV 434
2. Park County 436
3. Browning 447
4. Dillon 466
Browning Boys
Benny Kittson 103
Chris Hall 112
Kelton Crawford 155
Varsity Boys
1. Park County 362
2. Butte Central 365
3. Dillon 372
4. Butte JV 425
5. East Helena 433
6. Belgrade 483
7. Browning 486
Havre Invitational
August 22
Browning Girls
Sequoia Butterfly 97
(3rd overall)
Jill Sure Chief 101
Brittney Wagner 126
Latasha Fitzgerald 128
Browning Boys
Chris Hall 104
Benny Kittson 110
Kelton Crawford 121
Francis Ground 136
Keenan Rides At The Door 148
Browning Invitational
August 24
Browning Girls
Jill Sure Chief 95
(3rd overall)
Sequoia Butterfly 107
Brittney Wagner 117
Latasha Fitzgerald 126
Varsity Girls
1. Polson 405
2. Ronan 443
3. Browning 445
4. Frenchtown 480
5. CMR 530
Browning Boys
Benny Kittson 102
Kelton Crawford 102
Chris Hall 105
Keenan Rides At The Door 118
Francis Ground 118
Varsity Boys
1. Havre 356
2. Frenchtown 356
3. Whitefish 378
4. CMR 390
5. Polson 409
6. Libby 413
7. Great Falls HS 427
8. Browning 427
9. Ronan 435
