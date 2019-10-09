The Browning cross country team ran at Hamilton on Thursday, Oct. 3, but had their Oct. 5 meet in Havre cancelled on account of the weather. Browning coaches said the times reported from the former meet are inaccurate so they were unable to supply actual times for the runners, just the order in which they finished.
The top seven runners in each division will go on to the 7 on 7 meet in Helena on Thursday, Oct. 10, where the action starts at 12:30 p.m. Then Browning is scheduled to host their own meet on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Cut Bank Golf Course.
Results from the Hamilton meet follow.
Hamilton Cross Country Invitational
Oct. 3
Browning Boys
1. Justin Burd
2. Jeremy Bockus
3. Chris Reevis
4. Dillion Omeasoo
5. Lane Long Time Sleeping
6. Phillip Surechief
7. Brandon Omeasoo
8. River Boggs
9. Chris Kipp
Browning Girls
1. Vandree Old Person
2. Haley Red Horn
3. Kiara Ironheart
4. Mecca Bullchild
5. Kelsey Madplume
7. Arena Matt
8. Jadie Butterfly
9. Mishayla Croff
