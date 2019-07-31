It was springtime, almost summer, in the Rockies last Wednesday, July 24. It was the day this sportswriter turned a year older. It was an evening of birds singing, antelope playing; there was a joyous blue sky, and the sun was smiling down upon us. Anyway, enough about the nature, the weather and old people; there was some golf played that evening.
The individual race did not change in the top three spots as Earl Tail is still in the lead. But right on his tail are Wil Horn and George Heavy Runner, and alone in fourth place and only two points back is another Earl who goes by Junior Old Per-son. Then three points back is Kole Fitzpatrick, Koby Redhorn, Chops Sure Chief, Ed Flamand, Zane Peterson and last but not young, Beasty Racine.
There is a new leader in the team category, the Twisted Tee team. They took over the lead by one point from the Southside Bushwhackers. The Fitzpatrick Trucking team and the defending champions, Hall Ranch team, are both trying hard to get the ball in the groove and just can’t get a sweep. Those Trucking guys are Kole Fitzpatrick, Kirk Grant, Zane Peterson and Steven Wagner. The Hall guys are Bill Powell, Oyts Harrison, Greg Tatsey and this sportswriter. Also, a team that made a big move this past week is the Big Badger Buffaloes. They are Buck “Birdie, Birdie” Pitts, Virgil Last Star, Lil Earl and Richard Augare.
Some matchups of the evening had Mike and Mike beating up on George. That would be Racine and Augare and Webber. Then the Redhorns, Maurice and Tristen, took their sand to Trae Kennerly and no sub. Then Buck showed the young guy, Justin Aimsback, how to manage the golf course while Zane had no problems as he danced around and put Rod Sellars on the ropes; then Ron Valandra got his game on to beat the long hitting Kirk Grant; then it was a bad day for nephews, as Bill Sr. got lit up by his uncle Leonard Guardipee, and nephyoke Greg got beat by Gary and the Hendersons and a truckload of sand. Then this sportswriter brought a wagon load of sand to the course to take on Donny White, who only had a wheelbarrow of sand.
The low gross on the evening was shot by Travis Blue and Dave Gordon, who both had a 38 score. The low net was shot by Buck with a 29, and then Ronnie and Gary both shot 30 net scores.
Since there was a carryover on the “Long Putt” from the previous week (yes, a long putt carryover is unheard of, except it happened), we had five hole prizes. It seems that Virgil had his name on all five, but he only got away with two of them. He won the regular “Long Putt” and the KP in 2 Shots. Then Lil Earl won the carryover “Long Putt,” Ray Boggs won the KP and Davey won the KP in 3 shots. There were many hackers involved in a huge chip off on the “Dollar Hole,” and Virgil ended up taking that prize too. That ended the Bushwhackers’ run of winning the hole in all of the past league nights, except one.
Team Standings
After July 24
Twisted Tee 33-15
S-side Bushwhackers 32-16
Pikunii Fore Play 30-18
3 Rivers Comm28-20
Sons of Pitches 27-21
Leavitt Group Ins. 24-24
Big Badger Buffaloes 24-24
Fitzpatrick Trucking 21-27
Hall Ranch 21-27
Parisian Gang 20-28
Injuneers 18-30
The Regulators 10-38
Individual Standings
After July 24
Earl Tail 11
Wil Horn 10
George Heavy Runner 10
Earl Old Person 9
Beasty Racine 8
Zane Peterson 8
Kole Fitzpatrick 8
Chops Sure Chief 8
Koby Redhorn 8
Ed Flamand 8
Anthony Grant 7
Dave Gordon 7
Oyts Harrison 7
Kyle Sinclair 7
Steven Powell 7
Mike Racine 7
Travis Blue 7
Maurice Redhorn 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.