The Montana Department of Commerce’s Indian Equity Fund is accepting applications for grants that assist start-up or expanding Native American businesses in Montana.
“These grants provide opportunities for tribal businesses to grow, develop and create jobs while strengthening economic sustainability for many communities in Montana,” Commerce Director Tara Rice said.
Since 2007, awarded funds have helped to start, grow and expand more than 180 Native-owned businesses.
Eligible Indian Equity Fund grant applicants include enrolled members of the federally recognized tribes in Montana and the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Grants of up to $14,000 may be used for the purchase of land, equipment, assets, technology or the development of a new product line. In addition, eight Native American Business Advisor organizations are available to assist applicants with their application.
Indian Equity Fund grant dollars were approved by the Legislature and signed by Governor Steve Bullock in May. For more information about Indian Equity Fund grants, visit the website at indiancountry.mt. gov.
