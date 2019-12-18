On Nov. 22, Emma Giron was awarded a 2020 Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Fellowship following a highly competitive nationwide contest. The Rangel Fellowship, funded by the U.S. Department of State and administered by Howard University, supports extraordinary individuals who want to pursue a career in the Foreign Service of the U.S. Department of State.
The Rangel Fellowship will support Emma through a two-year master’s degree in an area of relevance to the Foreign Service. It will also provide extensive professional development opportunities, including internships, mentors and skills training. As part of the Rangel Program, Emma will intern with a Member of Congress on issues related to foreign affairs in summer 2020. In the summer of 2021, the U.S. Department of State will send her overseas to intern in a U.S. Embassy or Consulate to get hands-on experience with U.S. foreign policy and the work of the Foreign Service. Upon successful completion of the program, Emma will become a U.S. diplomat in summer 2022, embarking on one of the most challenging and rewarding careers of service to her country. She will work to promote peace and prosperity around the world.
Emma was born in Browning and raised in Missoula. A direct descendant of the Blackfeet Nation, she has strong ties to the community – her mother, Beth Higgins, owns a very successful restaurant in Babb, “Two Sisters Café,” right outside of town. In Missoula, Emma attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School, Washington Middle School and Hellgate High School. She attended Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, where she received a BA in economics. After graduating, she served as an AmeriCorps VISTA member through Accelerate Montana, a nonprofit that promotes entrepreneurship throughout the state. Currently, Emma is a Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange for Young Professionals Fellow which gives her the opportunity to live for a year in Germany studying German language and culture and the opportunity to participate in an internship in her field. Her commitment to public service and her ability to excel simultaneously as a student and emerging professional lay a strong foundation for her success in graduate school and as a future global leader.
Her journey has now led her to the Rangel Fellowship, and she is excited to prepare for her career in diplomacy. She plans to pursue a master’s in public policy with a concentration in international and global affairs focusing on human rights and national security. Emma Giron is proud to be a Rangel Fellow and a future Foreign Service Officer. She commented, “No matter where I travel in this world, I will always be proud to be a Montanan. I look forward to moving back after this next chapter in my life.”
