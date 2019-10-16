Above left, Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and others took a sunrise field tour of the Rasmuson Wildlife Conservation Center in hopes of seeing grizzly bears in their natural habitat. It wasn’t until the group left the site they spotted grizzly bears along the highway.

Photo by Tami Heilemann/Department of Interior

Above right, Kristen Kipp of the Blackeet Stockgrowers Association gives an interview to reporters following the roundtable discussion on grizzly bear management, which was held in Choteau on Oct. 5.

Photo by Vonnie Jacobson/Choteau Acantha