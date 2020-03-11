Last week at the General Council meeting, the BTBC got to meet Kimberly Dudik, a Montana representative who is running for Montana Attorney General. Montana’s current AG, Tim Fox, is now running for Governor, having been term limited out of his AG job. She noted two Democrats are running for the nomination against her, Raph Graybill and James Cassitt. Meanwhile, Republicans Jon Bennion and Austin Knudsen are vying for their party’s nomination.
Asked what sets her apart from the competition, she said her work as an attorney for 18 years and as a state representative allowed her to address issues that include health, criminal justice and tribal sovereignty. She came to Blackfeet Country to talk to the Tribal Council about her issues and priorities, and how they may benefit people locally.
Her visit wasn’t the first time she’s been here. Last year at Indian Days, she joined local Rep. Susan Webber in the naming ceremony for the Minnie Spotted Wolf Memorial Highway.
In addressing the BTBC, Dudik outlined her work on behalf of Native American communities, including promoting and passing key reforms to establish a Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force in conjunction with removing jurisdictional barriers and expanding re-sources for the investigation of missing and murdered indigenous persons.
The list also includes such items as:
• Bolstering economic opportunities in Indian Country by supporting the state-tribal economic development commission and reducing tax burdens in Indian Country.
• Supporting language preservation by approving funding for Indian language immersion programs and the Montana Indian Language Preservation Program.
• Promoting tribal education opportunities by supporting tribal colleges and reserving participant seats for tribal communities in statewide leadership programs, especially for indigenous women.
• Standing up for tribal sovereignty by ratifying the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe’s water rights compact and protecting the use of traditional regalia and objects of cultural significance at public events.
• Increasing access to comprehensive health care by supporting Medicaid Expansion and the Indian Health Care Improvement Act, as well as bolstering mental health services and suicide prevention programs in Indian Country.
• Reforming our criminal justice system by improving resources for tribal members involved in the criminal justice system, establishing the first state-funded holistic defense program in the country, and safeguarding access to prenatal care for pregnant women with chemical dependency issues.
• Protecting our children by strengthening laws to prevent child sexual assault and hold abusers accountable, providing additional resources for social workers to help families protect their children, and passing the Bully Free Montana Act.
• Working to end human trafficking by strengthening our laws to better protect victims of human trafficking, especially children, and hold abusers accountable.
• Fighting for free and fair elections by passing the Disclose Act to bolster transparency for every dollar spent in our elections, banning foreign money in our elections, and fighting against attempts to disenfranchise Indigenous persons.
• Holding polluters and bad actors accountable for restoration, safeguarding public lands, and ensuring a clean and healthful environment for generations to come.
The prospective AG then went on to list her priorities if elected, including creating the first ever Office of Native American Affairs within the office of the Montana Attorney General to support and advance equal justice across Montana.
Other items she intends to pursue include:
• Expanding resources to better protect individuals, especially women, from the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, increase investigative resources for these cases, and bring offenders to justice.
• Focusing on growing economic opportunities in Indian Country through legislative advocacy and increasing resources within the Office of Consumer Protections.
• Protecting language preservation and cultural education by enforcing the Indian Education for All Constitutional Mandate.
• Supporting tribal education by advocating for tribal members facing crippling student loan debt and enforcing the Bully Free Montana Act to protect students.
• Defending tribal sovereignty through protecting landmark water rights compacts, including the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes water rights compact.
• Fighting against any attempts to dismantle Medicaid Expansion and the Indian Health Care Improvement Act, as well as expanding access in Indian Country to mental health services and suicide prevention programs.
• Ending the school-to-prison pipeline by establishing a pre-trial diversion program to get non-violent offenders out of the criminal justice system and connected to the services they need to live healthy, safe and productive lives.
• Reforming our child protection system to better serve children and families, with a special focus on enforcing the Indian Child Welfare Act.
• Continuing the fight against human trafficking by enforcing laws that protect victims of human trafficking and hold offenders accountable, as well as expanding resources for human trafficking investigation and prevention.
• Preserving and expanding the right to vote through implementing Automatic Voter Registration through the Department of Motor Vehicles and fighting against any attempts to roll back the right to vote in Indian Country.
• Fighting for a clean and healthful environment by protecting access to public lands as a member of the Montana State Land Board, joining in lawsuits protecting our water and fighting pollution, and curbing illegal dumping.
