Justin Goggles Keka Jr. graduated from SIPI (Southwestern Indian Polytechnical Institute) in Albuquerque, N.M., with an AA in liberal arts and emphasis in mathematics. From there Justin graduated with his Bachelor’s in criminal justice from the New Mexico State University. Then more recently, Justin graduated with his Master’s from Oklahoma University from the School of Law in Indigenous People’s Law.
Justin is Blackfeet and Northern Arapaho. His Indian name is Wolf Calf given to him by his Uncle Marvin Weatherwax Sr. Justin currently lives in Sonora, Calif., with his husband Marc Goggles-Keka where they are raising their nephew, Jarron Goggles-Lahr. Justin was born and raised on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning, with his parents Justin and Paula Michell Goggles Sr. and with his two sisters, Malisha and Leah Goggles. Justin also has two more nephews, Daesean and Tehgan, and one niece, Aiyanna. His Blackfeet grandparents are Beverly Spotted Eagle-Michell and the late William “Bill” Michell Sr. His Northern Arapaho grandparents are late Louella Crispin-White and Hays Goggles Sr.
Justin has been dancing powwows since he could walk coming from several generations of powwow dancers. Justin started as a fancy dancer, now he Chicken Dances. He is also an accomplished Hoop Dancer who has performed all over with the Browning High School Spirit of the Buffalo Dancers by his Uncle Stan Whiteman.
Justin has stayed connected with his traditional and cultural ways. He is a Sun Dancer, Eagle Whistle Carrier, and Carrier of the Bow and Arrow. He is the former Powwow instructor at the Friendship House in San Francisco and Intertribal Friendship House in Oakland. Justin keeps busy with work, powwows, beading and practicing his traditional culture.
