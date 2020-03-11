In late 2018, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council requested Blackfeet Manpower take the lead in the upcoming Census 2020. George Kipp IV, along with his Administrative Assistant, Allie Edwards, Deputy Director Marvin Weatherwax Sr., Eileen Galbreath and Joleen Weatherwax traveled to Helena and met with and joined the Complete Count Committee which consists of State and Tribal Leaders.
Blackfeet Manpower’s role is promoting and educating residents as to why it is so important for everyone to participate in the Census by filling out the form. Undercounting results in Native American people being denied a full voice in policy decision-making, and could also impact how federal funding is allocated to states, tribes and localities. Many programs that impact the Native community are federally based in whole or in part on census-derived data, including Head Start, Child Care, Native American employment and training, Indian Health Service, Medicaid, Urban Indian Health, SNAP, Special Programs for the aging, Title VI, Part A, Indian Housing Block Grant, Indian Community Development Block Grants and Section 8 Housing Block Grants.
It is important to know that for each person not counted, we lose out on $3,000 per person in federal funding.
Blackfeet Manpower held a Census 2020 Community Event on Wednesday, March 4, at the Blackfeet Tribe’s Stick Game Arbor where we provided the public with a meal, promotional items, door prizes, great music and most importantly, information about the Census. The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council signed a proclamation supporting and committing our participation in the Census.
Blackfeet Manpower’s computer labs will be available to anyone needing access to the on-line form, beginning April 1. The locations of our computer labs are Old NACDC Building (Hi-Set), Blackfeet Manpower main building, Seville Satellite office (Discovery Lodge) and our Heart Butte Satellite office (Community Center).
We would like to thank our Tribal Chairman, Tim Davis, for attending this important event and to our Blackfeet Tribal Business Council for their support and faith in Blackfeet Man-power in taking the lead on this important issue; we also thank Mary Craigle and Jeri Busey from the State of Montana; John Aubert and Laurie Gilkenson, Census Recruiters; Elisha Gobert and Janeen Harlan from the OPA Office; Joe Running Crane with Western Native Voice; and Kay Reed and Tim McKay, Blackfeet Housing.
This event would not have been successful without the assistance of Blackfeet Manpower and Child Support Staff and our Campground crew.
For any questions regarding the Census, we encourage you to call 338-3821 and speak to Allie Edwards or George Kipp IV.
