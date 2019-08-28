A large group of folks gathered to talk about the Blackfeet Agricultural Resource Management Plan in the conference room at Glacier Peaks Hotel on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Loren Birdrattler was on hand to emcee the event that was attended by the Blackfeet Natural Resource Conservation District, Blackfeet ARMP Inter-Disciplinary Team, the National Center for Appropriate Technology and other stakeholders.
The meeting began with everyone introducing themselves and their connection to the project, which involved a discussion about the feasibility study of a multi-species meat processing plant and how that could be done in such a way to not only benefit livestock producers, but also to provide quality food to residents of Blackfeet country. Everyone received a packet of information, including a news release detailing the $1 million grant over five years ARMP has received from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research to complete the planning process. A packet detailing the ways patent fee land can be turned into Trust land, as well as general Trust land management processes was also included. And finally, there was a packet showing the results of an ARMP Survey of 657 individuals investigating local attitudes toward land use, conservation, policy and leadership, and food.
That survey showed an age distribution of participants that had one percent under 18, 11 percent at 18-25, 17 percent age 26-35, 24 percent age 36-50, 34 percent age 51-64 and 13 percent over 65. Males outnumbered females, 59 percent to 41 percent, and non-producers outnumbered producers, 76 percent to 24 percent. By far, most were enrolled Blackfeet members, and most come from the Cut Bank basin.
As for results, 95 percent believe traditional and/or cultural native plants (especially berries (miinnii), sweetgrass (supatsimo), sage (kak sii mii), peppermint (ka’ ki tsi mo), and sweet pine (katoyis) should be protected. 87 percent believe conservation and preservation of native lands will create jobs and nature based economic opportunities. 81 percent support keeping any land that is now native grassland and restricting any breaking up or farming of that land. 77 percent support voluntary conservation easements of the reservation. 77 percent support a tribally created conservation area. And 65 percent of respondents believe the Open Range Ordinance should be changed. The top three problems facing Blackfeet Nation land management, according to the survey, are tribal policy (32 percent), overgrazing (29 percent) and off-reservation cattle (15 percent).
Another issue the survey addressed was whether trust land should be designated bison habitat, with non-producers generally favoring the notion more than producers. Among the questions posed, “Bison are especially important to Blackfeet People and are an important symbol of our history and culture” gleaned the greatest agreement among producers and non-producers alike at 80 and 81 percent, respectively. Responding to “The Blackfeet Nation should partner with neighboring federal, state or provincial land managers to create more bison habitat” garnered 62 percent support among producers and 67 percent for non-producers. “The Blackfeet Nation and the Kainai Nation of Canada should share an international bison herd around Chief Mountain with consideration of the agriculture producers who now have grazing permits in that area” was less popular, especially with producers who support the idea at 47 percent while non-producers are on board at 66 percent. And finally, “The Blackfeet Nation should establish a free-ranging herd of bison within and near the Badger-Two Medicine area of U.S. Forest Service (ceded lands) as habitat for those bison” got only 46 percent support from producers and 58 percent from non-producers.
Predation was also addressed in the survey, with around 65 percent of producers believing there is a predator problem on their operation. Jennifer Sherry, Natural Resource Defense Council, talked about a variety of methods her organization is using to stave off predation while keeping all the animals alive. She detailed “turbo fladry,” which involves a single electrified wire with red flags hanging from it. She said livestock like cattle that are surrounded with turbo fladry at calving season have been entirely wolf free since wolves won’t cross the flags. She went on to talk about electric fencing for bears and range riders as effective means for keeping predators away from livestock without killing them.
Finally, the survey addressed food sovereignty, and found that 87 percent would like to see the Blackfeet Nation develop its own Blackfeet Agricultural Co-op; 83 percent would like to see the Blackfeet Nation develop its own beef packing plant or bison/buffalo farm and packing plant; 80 percent would consider growing their own garden if they had the education and help in establishing one; 63 percent would purchase Blackfeet-produced food products even if they were a little more expensive; and 52 percent would be interested in using a community kitchen (26 percent don’t know but want to learn).
In all, the meeting was an opportunity for participants to visit with each other and to learn about the ARMP and where the process now stands.
