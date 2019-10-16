More than 500 people came to the Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife (BF&W) offices on Friday, Oct. 11, to sample all the events and activities surrounding Fall Fun Day. Folks at BF&W kept things moving as hunting season began, offering the following comments on the day.
“The 2019 Blackfeet Fish & Wildlife Department Fall Fun Day event was a huge success despite the cold wind and lower temperatures. The Nick Crawford Band provided some great country music as well as some good food for all the participants who joined us. A special thanks to all those businesses and individuals who donated time, funding or prizes.
“Individuals who won door prizes didn’t have to be present to win; however, you will need to pick up your prizes by this Thursday or new winners will be drawn.
“Tony Sinclair put on the elk bugling contest again this year and the following placed 1. Jared Hall, 2. Shawn Hall, 3. Tim No Runner.
“The following individuals were the lucky winners of the tribal member elk and moose lottery hunts. Tribal Member Moose lottery winners: Kirk David Grant, Pryde Skyler Lahr, Cohrie Roberta Lorenzo, Joseph Allen Spotted Eagle Rivera and Nathan St. Goddard.
“The tribal member elk lottery winners were Michael G. Evans, Terydon R. Hall, Polite Ashley Pepion, Rocky Dale Racine and Peter Dee Tatsey.
“The Crossguns family donated a 30.06 rifle and scope in honor of their father, Freddy Crossguns, a long time game warden with the Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department. Justin Robert Whitford was the lucky winner of the rifle. Charlie Stewart Tailfeathers won the $250 gift card to Cabela’s.
“Thanks to Blackfeet Community College, Blackfeet Manpower, Blackfeet CHRs, Blackfeet Injury Prevention and Blackfeet Environmental for hosting booths at the event.
“Thanks again for everyone’s support of the Fall Fun Day and good luck this hunting season!”
