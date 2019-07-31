Folks around Blackfeet Country have become used to seeing a Vietnam War Veteran coming to various events accompanied by a dog in a cape indicating it is a Service Animal. Peter Fuller has been training dogs for many years in numerous roles including search and rescue, grid searching and more. But being a Vietnam Veteran, he is most interested in an ongoing project from K9 Care Montana that aims at providing service dogs to Veterans.
“At K9 Care Montana, we are devoted to providing the highest quality service dogs at no cost to our nation’s wounded veterans and children challenged by autism,” reads the mission statement from their website.
While by law (the Americans with Disabilities Act - ACA) all public entities are required to allow people with service animals to access products and services like any other person, there has been some confusion as to which animals qualify as service animals and what might be required as proof. Some incidents led K9 Care Montana Director David Riggs to introduce a bill, which has become law, to the Montana Legislature that spells out what is now required.
All service dogs must be Public Access Certified (PAC) and wear a cape that says so. In addition, each dog must have an identification chip implanted, as well as a picture ID and an affidavit from a veterinarian stating the animal is up to date on its vaccinations.
With such certification in place, and in accordance with ADA laws, business owners and/or staff are only allowed to ask the animal’s handler: (1) Is the dog a service animal and required because of a disability? (2) What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?
Staff cannot ask about the person’s disability, require medical documentation, require a special identification card or training documentation for the dog, or ask that the dog demonstrate its ability to perform the work or task.
A person with a disability cannot be asked to remove his service animal from the premises unless: (1) the dog is out of control, and the handler does not take effective action to control it. (2) the dog is not housebroken.
Allergies and fear of dogs are not valid reasons for denying access or refusing service to people using service animals.
All service animals are allowed public access. If the business is open to the public, they must allow access to service dogs. People with disabilities who use service animals cannot be isolated from other patrons, treated less favorably than other patrons, or charged fees that are not charged to other patrons without animals. In addition, if a business requires a deposit or fee to be paid by patrons with pets, it must waive the charge for service animals.
While Fuller mostly trains dogs for various purposes, he also trains prospective owners in caring for their animals and working with them efficiently. Because the number of Veterans needing service dogs is greater than the available resource, K9 is currently just accepting post-9/11 Veterans, but Peter Fuller intends to do more. Any Vietnam Veteran who would benefit from having a service dog, or who would like more information, should call him at Kinto K-9 LLC, 338-7580, or email at alohafuller@gmail. com.
For more information about the ADA, visit www.ADA.gov or call 1-800-514-0301. For more information about K9 Care Montana, visit www.K9Care Montana.org.
