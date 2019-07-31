Cut Bank Area Chamber of Commerce members who belong to the Business Appreciation Days (BAD) Committee will be hitting the road next week to host a free customer appreciation barbecue at Stampede Park.
The annual barbecue is set for Thursday, Aug. 8. Serving will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
“We don’t think you can ever thank your customers too many times for their patronage and support,” said Amy Overstreet, Executive Director of the Cut Bank Area Chamber of Commerce.
