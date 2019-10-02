The public is invited to a free seminar on human trafficking, missing persons and drugs on from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Blackfeet Community College’s Student Commons in the Beaver Painted Lodge.
The event will feature several guest speakers from law enforcement; the Montana Department of Justice; Detective Troy, Dept. of Homeland Security; Natalie Adorne from the Department of Justice; Brian Frost, CJIN trainer from the Department of Justice; Raju Manchala and Grace Manchala, Directors of Glory for Ashes; and Stephanie Anderson from Glory for Ashes.
Sex trafficking is increasing, yet because it’s a crime that happens in the shadows many are unaware that it’s happening in their own com-munity. Most victims do not come forward. The event will talk about missing people and how drugs may play a role. Anyone who has children or works with youth, including counselors, teachers, coaches, foster parents, CASA volunteers, youth home staff, faith-based groups, medical professionals and community volunteers are strongly encouraged to attend.
“There are warning signs when someone is a victim of sex trafficking, and people need to be educated to spot the red flags,” said Grace Manchala “One reason abuses continue is because these warning signs have gone unnoticed.”
Come and learn more about the tactics used by perpetrators and the behaviors of victims. The panel platform will give attendees ample opportunity to ask questions and gain the knowledge needed to protect themselves and the young people in their lives.
Topics presented will include human trafficking and the involvement of drugs, sexual assault and sex trafficking, crimes against children, statistics, the absence of authority figures, Internet safety, missing persons and how to report, the impact of trauma and survivor stories.
In addition to the panel presentation, information regarding organizations working to dismantle the sex trafficking supply chain, victim recovery services and educational materials for schools and other groups working with youth will be provided.
Grace Manchala encourages everyone in the community to attend this free event.
OPI credits will be given to teachers. CEU credits will be offered.
For more information, call Elaine Bearchild 406-338-4326, gloryforashes.org or call 1-800-765-1747.
